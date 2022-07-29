Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

JNPR has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,990,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,835,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,646,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.