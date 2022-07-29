Kennicott Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.82.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

