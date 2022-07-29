Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.12 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.31 and its 200 day moving average is $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush cut their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

