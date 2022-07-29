Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.97. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

