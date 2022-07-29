Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Cut to CHF 66

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 72 to CHF 66 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.97.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 530.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

