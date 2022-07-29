Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,539,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,619,000 after purchasing an additional 252,645 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

