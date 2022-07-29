Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 313.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,277,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,933 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,569,000 after buying an additional 981,582 shares during the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,562,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 9,825.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,844,000 after buying an additional 695,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,052,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on M. Cowen reduced their target price on Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global downgraded Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

