Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Tobam lifted its position in Masco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Masco by 49.5% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 2.5 %

MAS stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Masco’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

