Matthew Gline Sells 20,455 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $88,570.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Gline sold 19,855 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,170.70.

On Friday, May 20th, Matthew Gline sold 139,791 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $517,226.70.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.58. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.94 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 55.50% and a negative net margin of 1,528.89%. Equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,706,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $8,965,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 990,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,870,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

