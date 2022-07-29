McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $285.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $289.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.77.

Shares of MCD opened at $263.46 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

