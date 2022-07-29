McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $275.00 at Citigroup

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.77.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.8 %

MCD stock opened at $263.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.90 and a 200-day moving average of $247.73. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.