McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $305.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.77.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $263.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.73.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.