Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 822,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,581,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

