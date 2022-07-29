Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is ProVise Management Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam increased its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $276.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

