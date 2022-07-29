Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $276.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.34.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.63.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.