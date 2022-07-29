Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,930 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.63.

MSFT stock opened at $276.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

