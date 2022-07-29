Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,567 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.2% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.63.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $276.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

