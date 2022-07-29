Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,382 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after purchasing an additional 652,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $276.41 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.63.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.