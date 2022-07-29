Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after purchasing an additional 652,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $276.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

