Microsoft Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Griffin Securities lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.63.

Shares of MSFT opened at $276.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

