Mizuho Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $183.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.67. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

