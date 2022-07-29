Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after buying an additional 211,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,791,000 after purchasing an additional 338,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,060,000 after buying an additional 49,810 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,599,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,359,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,629,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MHK. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.62.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $136.42 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.96 and a 1 year high of $211.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.98. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

