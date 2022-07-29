Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,443 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,143,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.36.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $317.09 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.32 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

