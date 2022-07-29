Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 62,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 91,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $174.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.00 and a 200 day moving average of $174.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

