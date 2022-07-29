Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,056 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

