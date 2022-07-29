Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $458.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

