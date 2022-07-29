Morgan Stanley Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $88.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.62.

TRU stock opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $91.42. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 121.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,314 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,197 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $167,521,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $189,523,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2,382.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

