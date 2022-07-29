Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Gap Up to $40.45

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.45, but opened at $44.55. Mr. Cooper Group shares last traded at $45.67, with a volume of 8,649 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Mr. Cooper Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $1,762,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,090,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,566,000 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,599,000 after purchasing an additional 221,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

