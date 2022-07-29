Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Gap Up to $40.45

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.45, but opened at $44.55. Mr. Cooper Group shares last traded at $45.67, with a volume of 8,649 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.
Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 2.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.44.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $1,762,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,090,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,566,000 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,599,000 after purchasing an additional 221,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
