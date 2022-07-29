Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,096 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,456,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,774 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,757 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $16,259,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRO opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.61.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.