Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,053 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Callaway Golf worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $571,349,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,242,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,780,000 after buying an additional 110,967 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $100,564,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,349,000 after buying an additional 80,838 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,115,000 after buying an additional 896,940 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

