Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 693 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.