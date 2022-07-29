Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $326.57 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.27.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $334.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.00.

In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

