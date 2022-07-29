Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 791 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3,197.9% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:PEAK opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

