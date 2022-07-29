Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Blackbaud worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 4.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $371,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,273.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $371,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,273.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,394 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $217,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,686. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLKB stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.40, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

