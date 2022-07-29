Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,373 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Coherus BioSciences worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,972 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 729,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $5,272,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 27.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 947,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 206,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,853,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.44). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

