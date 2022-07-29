Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Trinity Industries worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,633,000 after buying an additional 873,268 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 659,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 386,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 325,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trinity Industries from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:TRN opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.33. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.83%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

