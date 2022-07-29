Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 16 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 562 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NVR by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,649,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,389.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,224.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,604.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $82.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 536.61 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

