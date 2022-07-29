Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 229 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 64,232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 38,629 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 589.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,115 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.67.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

