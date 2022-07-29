Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 416 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Shares of CBRL opened at $96.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $149.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.81.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

