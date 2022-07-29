Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Navient worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 2.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Price Performance

NAVI opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price target on Navient to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.