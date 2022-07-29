Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Blueprint Medicines worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPMC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.86.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $51.97 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

