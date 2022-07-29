Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of FirstCash worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCFS. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $2,077,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $1,508,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Stephens dropped their target price on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.83. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.72.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.