Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after buying an additional 1,027,375 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,284,000 after purchasing an additional 432,995 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 531.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 373,150 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,698,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 233,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TXT stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

