Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after buying an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,093,000 after buying an additional 129,837 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Waters by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after acquiring an additional 127,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,413,000 after buying an additional 113,693 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $362.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.74. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

