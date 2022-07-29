Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $175.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $145.93 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.49 and a 200-day moving average of $182.98.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.73. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

