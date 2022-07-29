Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Shares of CLX opened at $144.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.50.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

