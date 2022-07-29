Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of KB Home worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in KB Home by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Price Performance

KB Home stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $50.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.23.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.