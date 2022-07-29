Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

