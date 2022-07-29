Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after buying an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,651,000 after buying an additional 163,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after buying an additional 342,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $342.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.18 and its 200-day moving average is $335.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on EPAM Systems to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

