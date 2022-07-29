Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Teradyne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Teradyne by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradyne Price Performance

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TER stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

